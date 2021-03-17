Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NIFT Results 2021: NIFT admission test results announced, check it here
NIFT Results 2021: NIFT admission test results announced, check it here

NIFT admission written test results 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday declared the written test results of its entrance exam.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:25 PM IST
NIFT Results 2021: The NIFT written entrance examination was conducted on February 14. Candidates who have taken the test can check their NIFT entrance test 2021 results on the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.(nift.ac.in)

Candidates who have cleared the written test are eligible to appear for Situation test/Group Discussion (GD) /Interview as applicable (except B.FTech). Candidates should regularly visit the official website of NIFT for latest news and updates.

Direct link to check NIFT admission Test 2021 results

NIFT Entrance Test 2021 results: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in

2) Click on the link for admissions in the top nav bar

3) Click on the link for "Result of written exam - BDes, MDes, MFT, MFM programmes'

4) Enter any two of the details asked on the login page and submit

5) Your results will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a print out and download it too

Read: Fashion designing as a career option: Know details

Candidates who have cleared the written test are eligible to appear for Situation test/Group Discussion (GD) /Interview as applicable (except B.FTech). Candidates should regularly visit the official website of NIFT for latest news and updates.

IND USA
