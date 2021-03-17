Fashion designing as a career option: Here is what you should know
- Entering the world of fashion has been the aspiration of many young fashion aspirants. What intrigues them is the glitz and glamour that one associates with the industry.
Entering the world of fashion has been the aspiration of many young fashion aspirants. What intrigues them is the glitz and glamour that one associates with the industry. Hence, many students every year enroll for fashion designing courses across the country. Fashion Designing is a great career choice for aspirants who have a flair for apparel design and are on fleek with their knowledge on the latest trends. If deconstructing various looks and identifying its intricacies is your forte then this field is just for you.
Traits which help a person flourish in Fashion Designing
Though a course in Fashion Design does acquaint aspirants with a number of technical intricacies and skills, one also needs to have some inherent traits that will help them flourish. Talent for creativity, adeptness to grasp information, visualize the concept, research – a key to good design, have a hunger for the craft, last but not the least perseverance, are all that help to mould a novice into a professional.
Fashion Designing is a field that requires one to reach within the crevices of one’s imagination to bring out the A-game. The field is competitive; however with new technology, innovation and new profiles coming into the fore, one can definitely find one’s niche and succeed in the field.
Opportunities post the completion of Fashion Designing course
Post the successful completion of the course aspirants can take up the following jobs based on their interest and strengths: Fashion Designer, Retail Manager, Merchandiser, Buyer, Fashion Stylist, Fashion Consultant, Textile Designer, Fashion Illustrator, Style Editor, Fashion Journalist, Quality Analyst, Trend Forecaster, Event Management, and Entrepreneur etc.
Eligibility Criteria
For admissions in fashion designing course, candidates must clear 10+2 from a recognized board in India. After that candidates can prepare for entrance examinations into the institutes. There are institutes where admissions are done on the basis of merit. The eligibility criteria to seek admissions to the programmes are as follows:
For Masters programme students should have completed their graduation from a recognized University.
For Undergraduate programmes students can seek admissions on the basis of their Class 12 results from a recognized board.
Students should have passed their Class 12 in any stream from a recognised board to seek admissions to the Diploma courses.
Salary
Salary for aspirants who venture into the fashion industry post their course can find an upward trend based on their tenure. Apart from tenure, in order to success one has to proactively be on top of their game, work relentlessly and be updated on the latest trends in the fashion industry. The salary of fashion aspirants varies widely from organization to organization. At the entry level one can expect anywhere between ₹3.5 lakh – 6 lakh per annum.
(Author Shrishti Jaiswal is faculty at JD Institute of Fashion Technology. Views expressed here are personal.)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion designing as a career option: Here is what you should know
- Entering the world of fashion has been the aspiration of many young fashion aspirants. What intrigues them is the glitz and glamour that one associates with the industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5.31 lakh police posts vacant in India, max in UP: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021: Candidates who are eligible to appear in the PET can download their admit card online at megpolice.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC CMS reserve list 2019 released at upsc.gov.in, check here
- UPSC CMS reserve list 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CMS 2019 examination download the reserve list online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB JE Tier-2 examination can download their hall tickets online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 1145 non-teaching posts ends tomorrow
- DU Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DU Recruitment test 2021 online at recruitment.nta.nic.in until 11:50 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC Recruitment 2021: 367 Office Assistant and other posts on offer
- Madras HC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible persons can apply for the positions online at mhc.tn.gov.in on or before April 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Application for 1809 vacancies for various posts begins
- DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in on or before April 14, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
119 academic, administrative posts approved in 15 nursing school, college in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Online test for govt recruitment likely to be held in September: Jitendra Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment examination 2020 postponed, check details
- BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment examination 2020: Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check the postponement notification online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 292 vacancies for various posts till April 2
- UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at lmrcl.com on or before April 2, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JE admit card 2021 for Central, MP and Western regions released
- SSC JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, and sscwr.net.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura TRB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2373 UGT, GT posts till March 14
- Tripura TRB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at trb.tripura.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021, until 4 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in
- UPSC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before April 1, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox