National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur has released NIMCET 2023 Admit Card. Candidates who will appear for NIT MCA Common Entrance Test 2023 can download the admit card through the official site of NIMCET at nimcet.in.

NIMCET 2023 Admit Card released at nimcet.in, download link here

The written examination will be conducted on June 11, 2023. NIMCET will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 11 am. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

NIMCET 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of NIMCET at nimcet.in.

Click on NIMCET 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase candidates are facing any difficulty/ problem in downloading the Admit Card, the candidates should send an e-mail to nimcet@nitjsr.ac.in between June 2, 2023 and June 6, 2023 giving details of the candidate’s application number and proof for the remittance of fee. Any such request on thereafter will not be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIMCET.

