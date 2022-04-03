Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NIT Delhi recruitment: Apply for various posts of professors, details here
competitive exams

NIT Delhi recruitment: Apply for various posts of professors, details here

National Institute of Technology, Delhi has invited applications for the post of Professor.
NIT Delhi recruitment: Apply for various posts of professors, details here
Published on Apr 03, 2022 09:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

National Institute of Technology, Delhi has invited applications for the post of Professor. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the online application form is April 29. Interested candidates can fill the online application form through the official website of NIT Delhi at nitdelhi.ac.in.

NIT Delhi recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6 vacancies of Professor out of which 2 vacancies are each for the post of Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering department.

NIT Delhi recruitment application fee: The application fee is 1000 for General, OBC and EWS candidates while for the SC/ST candidates the application fee is 500.

Direct link to apply

NIT Delhi recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of NIT Delhi at nitdelhi.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Click on the apply link against the link that reads, “Recruitment of Professor in Various Departments of the Institute (Advertisement No. 01/2022)”

RELATED STORIES

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

After the online submission of application form the printout of the online application along with all requisite documents and annexure(s) must reach to the office of “Director, National Institute of Technology, Delhi, Plot No. FA7, Zone P1, GT Karnal Road, Delhi-110036, India" on or before May 9 till 5 pm.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi national institute of technology
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP