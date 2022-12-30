Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NLU Delhi first provisional list of selected candidates out, check list here

NLU Delhi first provisional list of selected candidates out, check list here

competitive exams
Published on Dec 30, 2022 02:48 PM IST

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 first merit list of provisionally selected candidates out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

NLU Delhi first provisional list of selected candidates out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
ByHT Education Desk

National Law University Delhi (NLUD) has released the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 first list of provisionally selected candidates today, December 30. Candidates can check the first provisional list of selected candidates for B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

“The candidates who appear in the First Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme (ANNEXURE–A) should pay a sum of Rs.50,000.00 as Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee on or before Wednesday, January 4, 2023 failing which the offer of admission shall stand cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit under concerned category from the Waiting List”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check provisional list

NLU Delhi's first provisional merit list: Know how to check

Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

On the homepage, click on the “1st Provisonal Merit List & Waiting List B.A.LL.B.(Hons.)”

A pdf will be released on the screen

Check the list and take printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
national law university
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP