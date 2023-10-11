NMAT by GMAC™ Exam 2023: Registration date extended, apply till tomorrow on mba.com

National Level Entrance Exam, NMAT by GMAT Exam 2023 registration date has been extended. The last date to apply has been extended till October 12, 2023. All the interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website of NMAT at mba.com.

NMAT by GMAC™ Exam 2023: Registration date extended, apply till tomorrow

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scheduling will end on October 12, 2023. As per the schedule, the exam delivery will start today, October 10 and will end on December 19, 2023. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

NMAT by GMAC™ Exam 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of NMAT at mba.com.

Click on NMAT by GMAC™ Exam 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After registering and paying for the exam, you can schedule your exam from your Candidate Dashboard. Exam appointments must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Please select the date and correct time zone to schedule the exam because the ‘Begin Test’ button will be enabled at the time chosen by you. Candidates in India should choose the time zone - (UTC+05:30) Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, read the notice on website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NMAT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON