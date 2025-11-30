NMMSS Exam 2025 conducted smoothly across Haryana: HBSE

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced that the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) exam was conducted successfully on Sunday, Novemeber 30. According to the board’s press note, the exam was held peacefully and in a completely copy-free manner at 192 centres across the state. NMMSS 2025: The exam was held peacefully at 192 centres, ensuring integrity through surprise inspections by district-level teams. (Representative image) (HT Photo/File)

HBSE informed that 57,268 candidates had been issued admit cards for the exam, including 23,031 boys, 34,233 girls, and 4 transgender candidates. The exam was conducted from 11am to 2pm without any disruptions.

The board stated that to maintain the exam’s integrity and transparency, district-level flying squads were formed. These teams carried out surprise inspections at various exam centres and reported that the exam was being held smoothly and without any malpractice.

In addition, District Education Officers also visited exam centres in their respective districts and confirmed that the arrangements were in order.

HBSE further explained that the NMMSS exam is part of a scholarship scheme run by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The objective of this scheme is to identify meritorious students from economically weaker families studying in government and aided schools and support their education.

Students selected through the NMMSS exam receive a monthly scholarship from Class 9 to Class 12 to help them continue their studies without financial hardship.