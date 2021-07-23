Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No plan to suspend NEET, other entrance exams: Centre in Lok Sabha

"The union government does not have any plan to suspend the NEET and other common entrance exams," Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written a reply in the Lok Sabha today.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The minister said that the national medical entrance exams, for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses, will be held on September 12 and 11, respectively.

The exams will be held, Pawar said, with all due precautions and following all protocol including maintaining COVID appropriate behavior.

The Lok Sabha was informed that the admit cards of the exam have a COVID e-pass for facilitating easy movement of the candidates, exam centres have been increased, exam centres have been asked to follow staggered entry and exit of candidates, use of face mask is compulsory and measures will be taken to control crowd at exam centres.

"All candidates will be checked at the entry point for recording of temperature. Candidates detected with above normal temperature, will be allowed to take the examination in a separate isolation lab created for this purpose," the health minister said.

