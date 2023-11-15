Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No TISS NET in 2024, admission to postgraduate courses through CUET PG, CAT only

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 15, 2023 09:27 AM IST

For 2024-25, TISS will use the CUET PG exam for admission to all postgraduate courses, except for two which will be done on the basis of CAT 2023.

For the 2024-25 academic year, the Tata Institutes of Social Sciences (TISS) will use the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) for admission to all postgraduate courses offered, except for two which will be done on the basis of the national-level management entrance test CAT.

TISS NET 2024 cancelled, admission through CUET PG and CAT (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Admission to Master of Arts in Human Resource Management and Labour Relations and Master of Arts in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership will be on the basis of the Common Eligibility Test (CAT 2023), while all other postgraduate programmes will use CUET PG for admissions, the institute informed on Tuesday.

Apart from TISS institute, CUET PG provides candidates a single-window opportunity to candidates seeking admission to postgraduate courses at all central universities and other participating institutions, including state universities, deemed to be universities and private universities across the country.

For application process and other details, candidates can check the NTA website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

For information related to TISS admissions, they can visit admissions.tiss.edu.

Previously, the institute used to conduct the TISS NET exam at national level for admitting students to Masters (Master of Arts, Master of Science and BEd-MEd integrated) programmes.

Topics
tiss tissnet admissions
