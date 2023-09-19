NTA exam calendar 2024- 2025 released: UGC NET Session I exam dates released at www.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC-NET Session I exam dates. As per the notification, the UGC NET Session I exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between June 10 and June 21, 2024. The notice is available on the NTA website at www.nta.ac.in.

NTA Announces UGC-NET Session I Exam Dates for June 2024(Agencies/file)

“The results of all CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination”, reads the official notification.

For information check the notice here.

For more information, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December).The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET in June 2024 for 83 subjects in selected cities across the nation.