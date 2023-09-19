NTA exam calendar 2024-25: CUET UG, CUET PG exam dates out at nta.ac.in

NTA Exam Calendar 2024-25: The CUET UG 2024 and CUET PG exam dates have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Common University Entrance Test -UG (CUET UG) 2024 will be held between May 15, 2024 and May 31, 2024. The Common University Entrance Test -PG (CUETPG) 2024 will be conducted between March 11, 2024 to March 28, 2024.

NTA Releases Exam Dates for CUET UG 2024 and CUET PG 2024

The CUET UG and CUET PG exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The results of the CUET UG 2024 and CUET PG 2024 shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination.

The Information Bulletin for the CUET UG 2024 and CUET PG 2024 will be available on the official websites at cuet.samarth.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in respectively.

This year around 14.90 lakh students have appeared for the CUET UG examination that was conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023, in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India.

The CUET PG entrance exam was held from June 5 to June 17, and re-exams took place at various testing locations across the nation from June 22 to June 30, 2023. The Results for the CUET PG were announced on July 20.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

