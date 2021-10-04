NTA ICAR AIEEA(PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) answer key, responses, questions released

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD)Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Entrance Examination for postgraduate courses and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) can download the answer key through the official site of NTA at icar.nta.ac.in. The objection window will be available for two days, ie upto October 5.

According to the official notice released on NTA website, "Candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200 per question challenged, in the given window. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered."

Challenges made will be verified subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and announced.

Candidates will not be individually informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

Direct link for ICAR PG 2021 answer key challenge

Direct link for ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) 2021 answer key challenge

To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.

Click on link for answer key as required

Select the login type

Enter the login credentials and security pin

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

National Testing Agency had conducted the exam on September 17, 2021.