Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA ICAR AIEEA(PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) answer key, responses, questions released
competitive exams

NTA ICAR AIEEA(PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) answer key, responses, questions released

Published on Oct 04, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Candidates who have appeared for the All India Entrance Examination for postgraduate courses and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) can download the answer key through the official site of NTA at icar.nta.ac.in.(icar.nta.ac.in)
By hindustantimes.com

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD)Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Entrance Examination for postgraduate courses and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) can download the answer key through the official site of NTA at icar.nta.ac.in. The objection window will be available for two days, ie upto October 5.

According to the official notice released on NTA website, "Candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200 per question challenged, in the given window. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered."

Challenges made will be verified subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and announced.

Candidates will not be individually informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

Direct link for ICAR PG 2021 answer key challenge

Direct link for ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) 2021 answer key challenge

RELATED STORIES

To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.

Click on link for answer key as required

Select the login type

Enter the login credentials and security pin

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

National Testing Agency had conducted the exam on September 17, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nta icar aieea icar aieea answer keys
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala PSC graduate-level common prelims exam on October 23, 30

JEE advanced 2021 question papers released on official portal

JEE advanced 2021: Answer keys on Oct 10, final result on Oct 15

UPSC announces interview schedule for various recruitment, check details
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP