NTA JEE main April session exam 2021 postponed in view of covid situation

The National Testing Agency has postponed the JEE (Main) 2021 April session examination. The examination has been postponed in view of the covid-19 situation in the country. The JEE main April session exam was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28, and 30.

The NTA informed about the postponement of JEE main April exam through a notification issued on its official website. "Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. The revised dates for the JEE (Main) – 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination," reads the notification.

Two of the four sessions of the JEE main exam to be conducted this year has already been completed in February (Session 1: from February 23-26) and March (Session 2: from March 16 18). The number of candidates who took the exam in Session 1 is 6,20,978 and in Session 2 is 5,56,248.