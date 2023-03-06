NEET 2023 registration begins on neet.nta.nic.in, fees increase for all

Online application process for NEET UG 2023 has started. Candidates can apply for the medical entrance test on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA), neet.nta.nic.in. The direct link is given below. NEET 2023 live updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply for NEET 2023 is April 6. The entrance test will be held on May 7, Sunday.

Application fee of NEET has increased for all candidates. General candidates now have to pay ₹1,700 to appear in the exam. For General-EWS/ OBC-NCL candidates, the fee is ₹1,600, for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates, the fee is ₹900. The exam fee is ₹9,500 for all candidates outside India. All applicants have to pay GST and processing charges which will be in addition to exam fees.

Apply for NEET 2023

New candidates can follow the steps given below and register for NEET UG 2023. Read the notification and information bulletin carefully before applying:

Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the home page, open the NEET UG application link under the candidate activity tab.

Register and get login credentials.

Now, fill application form, upload documents and make payment.

Submit and download a copy of the confirmation page.

Candidates are advised to save a copy of the photograph used, and the confirmation page. These documents may be required at a later stage of the exam.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS and BDS at all government and private medical colleges across the country. There is no alternative way to take medical admission in India, except for appearing and qualifying in NEET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON