NEET 2023 Registration Live: Will NEET UG application begin today? Check updates

NEET 2023 Registration Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release application forms for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 on the exam website, neet.nta.nic.in. The entrance test is scheduled for May 7, 2023.

As per some reports, NEET registration will start today, March 5, but there is no official confirmation on this. The direct link to apply will be provided here.

Eligibility criteria, syllabus of NEET UG 2023 will be mentioned in the information bulletin which will be published ahead of registrations. NEET 2023 notification, mentioning application start and end date, correction window, etc. will also be hosted on the exam website.

Follow all latest updates on NEET 2023 below.