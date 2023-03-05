NEET 2023 Registration Live: Will NEET UG application begin today? Check updates
NEET 2023 Registration Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release application forms for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 on the exam website, neet.nta.nic.in. The entrance test is scheduled for May 7, 2023.
As per some reports, NEET registration will start today, March 5, but there is no official confirmation on this. The direct link to apply will be provided here.
Eligibility criteria, syllabus of NEET UG 2023 will be mentioned in the information bulletin which will be published ahead of registrations. NEET 2023 notification, mentioning application start and end date, correction window, etc. will also be hosted on the exam website.
Mar 05, 2023 08:55 AM IST
NEET 2023: How to apply
- Go to neet.nta.nic.in.
- Open the application link under candidate activity.
- Register and then login.
- Fill the application, upload documents and make payment.
- Submit and download the confirmation page.
Mar 05, 2023 08:23 AM IST
NEET 2023 notification awaited
NEET 2023 notification which will mention application start and end date, correction window, etc. will be issued before registrations begin.
Mar 05, 2023 08:05 AM IST
NEET 2023 application form release date
NTA has not mentioned any date for the release of NEET UG application form. In the exam calendar released earlier, it said the exam will take place on Sunday, May 7. Other details related to NEET will be mentioned in the notification.
Mar 05, 2023 08:03 AM IST
NEET 2023 registration soon
Online registration for NEET-UG 2023 will start soon on neet.nta.nic.in.