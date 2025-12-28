NTA releases UGC NET admit card for December 31 exam, download link
UGC NET admit card for December 31, 2025 has been released. Check more details below.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reeased the UGC NET admit card for the exam scheduled for December 31. Candidates can download the document by logging in to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
As per the schedule, Law, Social Work, Tetugu, Tourism Administration and Management, Spanish, Prakrit, Kashmiri and Konkani subjects' exams will be held that day.
The exam will be held on computer-based test (CBT) mode between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026. Admit cards for the other exam days will be released later.
NTA has advised that after downloading the admit card along with the undertaking, candidates go through the instructions given in the document carefully.
In the case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the particulars, they can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
UGC NET test papers will consist of two sections, and both sections will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between, and the exam duration will be 3 hours.
In total, there will be 150 questions in the paper for 300 marks. The medium of the question papers will be English and Hindi only, except for language papers.
UGC NET admit card download link
How to download UGC NET December admit card
- Open the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the 'Admit Card Download' link provided under the 'Latest News' section.
- Provide the requested information and login.
- Submit to download the admit card.
For further information, candidates can visit the official website.
