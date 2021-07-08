NTA says beware of fake notice on NEET exam date circulating on many platforms

National Testing Agency, NTA has issued a statement asking candidates and other stakeholders not to fall prey to fake notice about the NEET 2021 exam date with the subject line – “Conduct of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2021” begin circulated on various platforms, including social media. The Agency has clarified that no such public notice declaring conduct of NEET-UG 2021 on September 5, 2021, has been issued officially.

The Agency is still in consultation with the concerned stakeholders for finalizing a suitable date for the conduct of the NEET examination, keeping in view the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

In the statement released by NTA, the Agency has asked the students and stakeholders to pay no heed to such miscreants and misinformation. The Agency has further made it clear that the above-mentioned fake/unauthorized Public Notice has been viewed seriously by the NTA, as it is being circulated by some unscrupulous elements with a motive to misguide the aspiring candidates/parents/guardians/public at large.

Candidates, parents and other stakeholders are requested to be aware of such fake public notice circulated from unknown sources and rely only on the official notices released by NTA on the official websites nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. The aspiring candidates/parents are advised to remain in touch with the above websites for updates and announcements.