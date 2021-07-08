Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA says beware of fake notice on NEET exam date circulating on many platforms
competitive exams

NTA says beware of fake notice on NEET exam date circulating on many platforms

NTA has asked the students, parents and stakeholders to not fall prey to fake notice about NEET exam date circulating on many platforms.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:57 AM IST
NTA says beware of fake notice on NEET exam date circulating on many platforms

National Testing Agency, NTA has issued a statement asking candidates and other stakeholders not to fall prey to fake notice about the NEET 2021 exam date with the subject line – “Conduct of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2021” begin circulated on various platforms, including social media. The Agency has clarified that no such public notice declaring conduct of NEET-UG 2021 on September 5, 2021, has been issued officially.

The Agency is still in consultation with the concerned stakeholders for finalizing a suitable date for the conduct of the NEET examination, keeping in view the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

In the statement released by NTA, the Agency has asked the students and stakeholders to pay no heed to such miscreants and misinformation. The Agency has further made it clear that the above-mentioned fake/unauthorized Public Notice has been viewed seriously by the NTA, as it is being circulated by some unscrupulous elements with a motive to misguide the aspiring candidates/parents/guardians/public at large.

Candidates, parents and other stakeholders are requested to be aware of such fake public notice circulated from unknown sources and rely only on the official notices released by NTA on the official websites nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. The aspiring candidates/parents are advised to remain in touch with the above websites for updates and announcements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet exam date neet scam medical entrance test
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts pics that show off two different aspects of Whirlpool Galaxy

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP