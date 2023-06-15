NTA SHRESTHA NETS admit cards out on shreshta.nta.nic.in, direct link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the SHRESTHA-NETS 2023 entrance test. Students can download it from shrestha.nta.nic.in. The direct link is given below.

NTA SHRESTHA NETS admit cards out on shreshta.nta.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SHRESTHA NETS is a national-level entrance test for admission to Class 9 and 11. Students belonging to the SC category whose annual parental income is below 2.5 lakh can appear for it.

The exam is scheduled for June 18, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm. It will be held in pen and paper mode.

SHRESTHA-NETS 2023 admit card can be downloaded using application number and date of birth.

NTA SHRESTHA NETS admit card download link

How to download SHRESTHA NETS admit card 2023

Go to shrestha.nta.nic.in. Now, open the admit card download link. Login with application number and date of birth. Check your result.

For further details, students can go to nta.ac.in and shrestha.nta.nic.in.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card, they can contact 011 40759000 or 011 69227700 or email at shreshta@nta.ac.in.

