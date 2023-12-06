NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024: Registration begins on December 11, notice here

National Testing Agency will begin the registration process for NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 on December 11, 2023. Candidates can apply for Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 through the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in.

NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024: Registration begins on December 11(HT FILE)

The last date to apply for the examination is till December 26, 2023. The correction window will open on December 27 and will end on December 28, 2023. The admit card will be available in the first week of January 2024 and the examination will be conducted on January 14, 2024. The CBT will consist of MCQ’s based on Nursing, English Language and General Intelligence. The CBT will be in English only. There will be no negative marking.

NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA SSC at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SSC MTS.

Official Notice here

