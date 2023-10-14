Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023: Registration begins at swayam.nta.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 14, 2023 10:17 AM IST

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023 registration begins at swayam.nta.nic.in. The direct link is given below.

National Testing Agency has started the registration process for NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023 on October 12, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) (July 2023 Semester) Exam can do it through the official site of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in.

The last date to apply is till October 30, 2023 and last date of successful fee transaction is till October 31, 2023. The correction window will open on November 1 and will close on November 3, 2023.

The examination will be conducted on November 30, December 1 and 2, 2023. The SWAYAM exam will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can check the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 750/- per course and 600/- per course for additional courses for general category and 500/- per course and 400/- per course for additional courses for SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.

