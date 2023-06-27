NTA to hold NCET 2023 entrance test for Teacher Education Programme, apply now

NCET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced that it will conduct the National Common Entrance Test or NCET 2023 for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in select central and state universities and institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs and government colleges.

NCET 2023 registration begins on ncet.samarth.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The last date to apply for the exam on ncet.samarth.ac.in is July 19. Exam schedule, admit card download date, etc. will be shared later.

The exam will be held in English and 12 regional languages: Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The pattern of the test will be objective type with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). There will be a total of 160 questions.

If a candidate faces difficulty in applying for the exam, s/he can contact NTA at 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ncet@nta.ac.in.

