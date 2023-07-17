Odisha ATO(Diploma/Degree) and ATO(ITI) exam schedule released at ossc.gov.in
Odisha Staff Selection Commission has announced the exam schedule for ATO posts. Admit cards will be released on July 21 and can be downloaded from ossc.gov.in.
Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their user id and password.
Examination schedule
|ATO (Degree/Diploma)
|July 26
|ATO (ITI) Engineering Trade
|July 27
|ATO (ITI) COPA Trade
|July 28
|ATO (ITI) Bakery & Confectionary trade
|July 30
|ATO (ITI) Dress-making trade
|July 31
|ATO (ITI) Sewing technology
|August 1
Odisha ATO(Diploma/Degree) and ATO(ITI) exam admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take print for future reference.
