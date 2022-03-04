Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Odisha BSE admit card released for PMST at www.bseodisha.ac.in, direct link here
competitive exams

Odisha BSE admit card released for PMST at www.bseodisha.ac.in, direct link here

Board of Secondary education, Odisha has released the admit card for the - Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship Test (PMST) 2021.
Odisha BSE admit card released for PMST at www.bseodisha.ac.in, direct link here
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 01:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Board of Secondary education, Odisha has released the admit card for the - Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship Test (PMST) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Scholarship test can download their admit card from the official website of Board of Secondary education, Odisha at www.bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates can download their admit card using their name and fathers name or through the registration number.

Direct link to download the admit card

PMST admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website of Odisha BSE at www.bseodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the latest update section

Click on ‘2022-03-02 Admit Card Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship Test (PMST) 2021,' link

Key in your name and father's name or your registration number and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP