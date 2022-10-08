Odisha NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list released at dmetodisha.in

Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the common allotment direct and in-service (DIR/INS) for Odisha NEET PG Counselling round 1. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Odisha NEET PG counselling round 1 can check the first allotment list on the official website at dmetodisha.in.

Direct link here

Odisha NEET PG allotment list: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Odisha PG NEET counselling allotment list.

Visit the official website atdmetodisha.in.

On the homepage click on “PG Medical”

Next, click the “Notification” button.

Click on link that reads, “Common Allotment of Candidates (DIR/INS) - 1st Round” PDF

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.