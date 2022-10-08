Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list released at dmetodisha.in

Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:36 PM IST

Odisha NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list released on the official website, dmetodisha.in

Odisha NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list released at dmetodisha.in(HT Representative Image)
ByHT Education Desk

Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the common allotment direct and in-service (DIR/INS) for Odisha NEET PG Counselling round 1. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Odisha NEET PG counselling round 1 can check the first allotment list on the official website at dmetodisha.in.

Direct link here

Odisha NEET PG allotment list: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Odisha PG NEET counselling allotment list.

Visit the official website atdmetodisha.in.

On the homepage click on “PG Medical”

Next, click the “Notification” button.

Click on link that reads, “Common Allotment of Candidates (DIR/INS) - 1st Round” PDF

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.

