Odisha SSB Lecturer recruitment admit card released at ssbodisha.ac.in, get link

State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha on July 20 has released the admit card for the written examination to be conducted for recruitment of lecturers. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 467 vacancies of lecturers. The selection will be based on a combination of the written, career, and viva-voce tests.

The written examination for recruitment of lecturer is scheduled to be held on August 7. Candidates can download their admit card through log id and pass word.

Direct link to download the Odisha SSB Lecturer admit card.

Odisha SSB Lecturer recruitment: How to download admit card

Visit the official website at sbodisha.ac.in

Log in using your id and password

Go to 'My Application' and download Admit Card

Take print out for future reference.