Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Odisha SSB Lecturer recruitment admit card released at ssbodisha.ac.in, get link
competitive exams

Odisha SSB Lecturer recruitment admit card released at ssbodisha.ac.in, get link

  • SSB, Odisha has released the hall ticket for the written exam to be conducted for recruitment of lecturers.
Odisha SSB Lecturer recruitment admit card released at ssbodisha.ac.in, get link(PTI)
Odisha SSB Lecturer recruitment admit card released at ssbodisha.ac.in, get link(PTI)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 05:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha on July 20 has released the admit card for the written examination to be conducted for recruitment of lecturers. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 467 vacancies of lecturers. The selection will be based on a combination of the written, career, and viva-voce tests.

The written examination for recruitment of lecturer is scheduled to be held on August 7. Candidates can download their admit card through log id and pass word.

Direct link to download the Odisha SSB Lecturer admit card.

Odisha SSB Lecturer recruitment: How to download admit card

Visit the official website at sbodisha.ac.in

Log in using your id and password

Go to 'My Application' and download Admit Card

Take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha news ssb lecturer + 1 more
odisha news ssb lecturer
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out