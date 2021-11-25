OIL admit cards 2021 released for junior assistant exam at oil-india.com

OIL admit cards 2021: Oil India Limited (OIL) has released the admit card of the examination for recruitment to various posts of clerk-cum-computer operator. Candidates, who want to appear for the examination, can download their admit cards from the official website of Oil India at oil-india.com.

Direct link to download Oil India admit card

How to download Oil India admit card:

Visit the official website of Oil India at oil-india.com.

Click on ‘Careers’ tab.

Click on ‘Current Openings’ tab.

Click on the link that reads, “Download Admit card for the Post Code JAC12021 (Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2021-02 dated 01/07/2021”.

Submit username and password.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out.