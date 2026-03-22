Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended the OJEE 2026 registration date. The last date to register for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is March 29, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can find the direct link through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2026 registration date extended till March 29, apply at ojee.nic.in

The correction window will open on March 30, 31 and April 1, 2026. To make any changes, or corrections, candidates can use this time window.

OJEE 2026: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

2. Click on OJEE 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Click on submit and fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam will be held on May 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2026.

The application fee is ₹1000/- and for addition of each course thereafter, ₹500/- for each course will be added. The fee can be remitted online through any of the following methods: Debit Card/ credit card (VISA /MASTER /Maestro cards /Rupay Cards) /Internet Banking/UPI etc.

The exam is held for admission to First Year Degree Courses of B. Pharm, B. CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design), B. CAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech., B. Pharm and First Year Master Degree Courses in MCA/ M.Sc (Computer Sc), MBA, M. Tech, M. Pharm, M. Arch, M. Plan, M. Tech (part-time).

Official Notice Here