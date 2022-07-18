Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OPSC AHO admit card 2022 released at www.opsc.gov.in, link here

OPSC released the admit card for the Assistant Horticulture Officer (AHO) exam 2022
Published on Jul 18, 2022 02:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Horticulture Officer (AHO) exam 2022. The written exam for the recruitment of assistant horticulture officers will be held on July 24, 2022. candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

“Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to the Candidates for The Written Examination to be held on 24.07.2022 for Recruitment of Assistant Horticulture Officers Advt. No. 12 of 2021-22”, reds the official notification.

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Asst. Horticulture Officer (Advt. No. 12 of 2021-22)

Key in your credentials and log in

The OPSC AHO admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

opsc recruitment opsc admit card.
