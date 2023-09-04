OPSC Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers admit card out at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Sep 04, 2023 12:17 PM IST

Odisha Public Service Commission releases admit cards for Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) recruitment. Exam on September 10.

Odisha Public Service Commission has released admit cards for the recruitment examination for the post of Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) today, September 4. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

The Written examination for the post of Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) will be held on September 10. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Direct link to download admit card

OPSC Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions for the Written Examination for Recruitment to the Post of Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers (Advt. No. 18 of 2022-23)”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

