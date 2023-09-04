OPSC Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers admit card out at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link

Odisha Public Service Commission has released admit cards for the recruitment examination for the post of Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) today, September 4. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC releases admit cards for Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) recruitment exam on Sept 4; exam on Sept 10

The Written examination for the post of Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) will be held on September 10. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

OPSC Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions for the Written Examination for Recruitment to the Post of Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers (Advt. No. 18 of 2022-23)”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.