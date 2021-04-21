OPSC Medical Officer exam date released, check details on opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission has rescheduled the OPSC Medical Officer examination that was scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2021. The examination will now be on April 28, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) examination can check the official notice on the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in.

The decision to reschedule the examination was taken after the state government announced a weekend shutdown due to an increase in COVID19 cases. The exam centers will remain the same except center Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneshwar which has now been changed to Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement, GITA, Bhubaneswar.

As per the official notice, the roll numbers which were assigned to Silicon Institute are now allotted to the Gandhi Institute. Every other thing remains unaltered. The admit card will be released by the Commission on April 23, 2021, on the official site.

The selection of candidates for Medical Officer posts will be done on the basis of Written tests and Career Marking. Weightage of 30 percent will be given to career marking and 70 percent to the written test.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2452 posts in the organization. The application process was started on February 26 and ended on March 25, 2021.