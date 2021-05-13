OPSC Medical Officer exam results 2021 declared, check details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday, May 12 declared the result of the exam to recruit Medical officer( Assistant Surgeon) in Group A( Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Service Cadre under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

A list of provisionally selected candidate is available on the official website of OPSC.

A total of 786 candidates have been selected in the order of merit decided jointly on the basis of marks submitted by candidates and the candidate’s performance in the computer-based recruitment examination. 30% weightage has been given to Career assessment and 70% weightage has been given to CBRE.

The final list will be released after verification of documents, as per the terms and conditions of the recruitment rule.

How to check the result:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in

Click on the hyperlink Recommendation Notice-Recruitment to the Post of Medical Officers(Asst. Surgeon) (Advt. No. 09 of 2020-21)

A new page will open

Check the list of selected candidates

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.