Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OPSC OJS Prelims exam admit card released at opsc.gov.in, direct link here
competitive exams

OPSC OJS Prelims exam admit card released at opsc.gov.in, direct link here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021.
OPSC OJS Prelims exam admit card released at opsc.gov.in, direct link here
Published on Mar 22, 2022 05:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download their admit card from the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OJS preliminary written exam will be conducted on March 27. The recruitment drive will fill 53 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021.

‘Both Rajdhani Junior College, Bhubaneswar & Rajdhani Degree College, Bhubaneswar for ensuing preliminary written examination of OJS, 2021 to be conducted on 27.03.2022 are located in one campus at Baramunda, Bhubaneswar,' reads the official website.

Direct link to download the admit card

OPSC OJS admit card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on OJS 2021 Admit Card link

Key in your credentials

OPSC OJS admit card will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

RELATED STORIES

Selection will be based on the Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP