OSSC CHSL 2023 Preliminary admit card release date out, exam on Dec 17

The exam date for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent exam for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Post / Services has been announced by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). According to the notification, the examination will be held on December 17.

Download admit card for OSSC CHSL 2023 Preliminary exam from December 8(HT file)

Candidates will be able to download the admit card from www.ossc.gov.in on December 8. Candidates have to use their login credentials to download the admit card. The duration of the examination will be two hours. Candidates must note that there shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

“The PwD candidates having a disability of permanent nature, not less than 40% who have applied to avail scribe facility in their online application form may go through the Advisory Notice published vide No. 2453/OSSC dated 24.10.2019 available in the website of the Commission. They may apply for taking permission of the Commission to use scribe in the prescribed format along with required documents (including a copy of the Online Application Form) and send the same through e-mail to orissassc@gmail.com latest by 12.12.2023 for taking necessary permission of the Commission,” reads the official notification.

OSSC CHSL 2023 Preliminary admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

