OSSC CTS 2022 admit card releasing today at ossc.gov.in, download here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the Combined Technical Services 2022 admit card today, Feb 3. Candidates can download the OSSC CTS hall ticket from the official website at ossc.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit card using their user id and password.

The Combined Technical Service Recruitment examination is scheduled to be held from February 14 to 17, 2023. The exam will last for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The exam will consist of 150 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

OSSC CTS 2022 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on CTS 2022 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference