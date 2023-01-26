Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OSSC Investigator Main exam answer key out at ossc.gov.in, link here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 26, 2023 10:49 AM IST

OSSC Investigator Answer Key 2022: Candidates can download main exam answer key from ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Investigator Main exam answer key out at ossc.gov.in, link here(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

OSSC Investigator Answer Key 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published model answer key of Investigator Main written examination, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the computer based test on January 22 can download OSSC Investigator Mains answer key from the commission's website, ossc.gov.in. The direct link is given below.

OSSC Investigator answer key 2022 direct link

The commission has also invited objections to the model answer key. Candidates can submit it up to January 28.

“The candidates intending to raise objection(s) if any on the said provisional Answer key may register objection(s) using their user credential by dt.28.01.2023 positively. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered. Unsolicited queries/objections raised by other means will not be entertained. Objections registered in the designated link only will be considered,” as per the OSSC notice.

How to check OSSC Investigator answer key 2022

  1. Go to ossc.gov.in.
  2. Open the answer key link under the “What's New” section on home page.
  3. Enter the asked details and login.
  4. View/download OSSC Investigator Main exam answer key 2022.

