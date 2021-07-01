Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OSSC postpones recruitment exams due to extension of lockdown in Odisha

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 07:49 AM IST
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed recruitment exams scheduled till July 16 due to extension of lockdown or shutdown arising out of COVID-19 pandemic situation. “Revised schedule of examination will be notified shortly. Candidates are advised to remain in constant touch with the website of the Commission to know further update,” the Commission has informed candidates.

The Odisha government has extended lockdown in the state till July 16.

The combined police service preliminary exam 2018 scheduled on July 16 has been postponed.

Likewise, main exams for the selection of industrial promotion officer, and assistant scientific officer scheduled on July 8 and July 14, respectively have been postponed.

The computer skill test for the post of assistant librarian and junior librarian 2017 and combined auditor 2016 which was scheduled on July 9 has been postponed.

The preliminary exam for the selection of junior assistants in the Commission has also been postponed. This exam was scheduled on July 6.

So far, the Commission has not announced any change in the exams scheduled from July 20 to August 5.

