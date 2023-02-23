Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OSSTET 2022 Answer Key for Paper I, II out at bseodisha.ac.in, download link here

Published on Feb 23, 2023

OSSTET 2022 Answer Key for Paper I, II has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below.

(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released OSSTET 2022 Answer Key for Paper I, II on February 23, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Paper I and Paper II examination can download the answer key through the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

The online challenge window has opened today, February 23, 2023 and will close on February 27, 2023 midnight. Candidates who will raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site by submitting the fees. To download the answer keys, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download Paper I answer key 

Direct link to download Paper II answer key

OSSTET 2022 Answer Key: How to download

  • Visit the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.
  • Click on OSSTET 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result shall be processed on the basis of the final answer key as decided by the Committee. Final answer keys will be hoisted after detail analysis of the challenged responses by the said committee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSE Odisha.

