OTET Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download

OTET Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.nic.in. Direct link to download here.
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 12:09 PM IST
A webinar has already been conducted via a video-sharing site to impart training to 3,000 teachers for smooth conduct of online examination and evaluation of the answer sheets.(HT FILE)

Board of School Education, BSE Odisha has released OTET Admit Card 2021. The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test or OTET admit card can be downloaded through the official site of BSE, Odisha on bseodisha.nic.in. The written examination for recruitment of teachers would be conducted on April 9, 2021 in the state.

Candidates who will appear for the OTET written examination will have to carry the admit card to the exam hall. Without the admit card candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

OTET Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.nic.in.

• Click on OTET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to score 60 percent and above to qualify the TET examination. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, SEBC/ OBC, Physically Handicapped will have to score 50 percent to pass the examination. The TET score will be given weightage in the recruitment process.

