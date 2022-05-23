Over 11 lakh have registered for CUET UG, many from remote areas: UGC Chairman

A total of 11,51,319 students have registered for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has informed. Many of these students belong to rural and remote areas, he added.

According to Kumar, with CUET, students can now try for admission in the best universities of the country without the burden of scoring high marks in their board exams.

The UGC chief said on microblogging site Twitter: A record 1151319 candidates have registered and 913540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG. Many of them are from remote and rural areas. Students from every state and union territory have applied. Without the burden of scoring very high marks in the range of 99 to 100% in board exams, students can now try for admission in best of the universities through CUET."

“For students who could not get high board scores, earlier it was not possible to get admission in top universities. But now it is within reach," Kumar said.

In the coming years, more universities are expected to adopt CUET and there is a possibility that the test will be held twice a year, he added.

CUET is a newly-launched national-level entrance test for UG and PG admission at Universities and colleges. The test has been made mandatory for UG courses at central universities.

Registration process for CUET-UG ended on May 22. For PG courses, it is going on.