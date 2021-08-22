Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Over 75,000 candidates to appear for Assam combined competitive prelims 2020

PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST
A total of 75,806 candidates have registered for the Assam combined competitive preliminary exam which is scheduled on September 12. The exam will be held in two shifts: in the morning shift, from 10 am to 12 noon, the first paper of general studies will be held and in the afternoon shift, 2 pm to 4 pm, the second paper of general studies will be held.

The Commission has released the roll numbers of all candidates whose application forms have been accepted and candidature has been confirmed for the forthcoming exam.

The admit cards of all the candidates will be release tomorrow, August 23.

“Any query in this regard may be mailed to the email ID: cceapsc@gmail.com on or before 05/09/2021,” the Commission has said.

On the exam day, candidates must carry any one of the valid Photo ID proof such as PAN card or Driving License or Passport or Voter ID or Aadhaar Card ID card issued by Educational Institutions, Govt. Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and other institutions.

A total of 331 vacancies will be filled through this exam which will be held in phases. The preliminary exam will be held in 31 districts and the main exam will be held only in Guwahati.

