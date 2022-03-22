Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PGCIL recruitment 2022: Apply for 16 vacancies of Diploma Trainee, details here

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has invited applications for vacancies of Diploma Trainee.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 06:57 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has invited applications for vacancies of Diploma Trainee. The application process has been commenced on March 21 and the last date for the submission of the application form is April 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PGCIL at www.powergrid.in.

PGCIL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16 vacancies out of which 9 vacancies are for the post of Diploma Trainee Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Ladakh Region, 2 vacancies are for the post of Diploma Trainee (Civil), Ladakh Region, and 5 vacancies are for the post of  Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Kashmir Region.

PGCIL recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years as on April 20.

PGCIL recruitment selection process: The Selection will be based on the Written Test/ Computer Based Test only.

PGCIL recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay 300 as application fee. SC/ST/PWD/Ex-SM/ DEx-SM/ Departmental candidates are not required to pay the application fee.

PGCIL recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of PGCIL at www.powergrid.in

On the homepage, click on the  Career section then on Job

opportunities

Click on Openings 

Next, click on Regional Openings 

Click on the link that reads,' Northern Region-II, Jammu Recruitment'

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

 

 

 

