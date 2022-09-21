PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022 released at yet.nta.ac.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted on September 25, 2022. The mode of exam is computer based and timing of exam is from 2 pm to 5 pm. All those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022

PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.

Click on PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA YET.