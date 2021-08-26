Postpone MH-CET exam: Parents, students write to Maharashtra education minister

A representation of parents and students have approached Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education, Uday Samant, requesting that the coming Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) be postponed since they are clashing with other all-India exams.

“A host of exams have been scheduled to take place around the same time as the MH-CET and this is adding to the anxiety of students. Since MH-CET exams are conducted by the state, we are hoping for some relief,” said Anubha Sahai, president of Indiawide Parents’ Association, who wrote to Samant.

The state government recently announced that the CET exams for admissions to engineering, pharmacy and architecture colleges will take place in two phases -- September 4 to 10, and September 14 to 20. Between these two phases, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) is scheduled to take place on September 12, while the entrance exam for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is scheduled to take place on September 7, 8 and 13.

“Around the same time, class 12 students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also have their class improvement exam which is scheduled to take place between August 25 and September 15. If the CET exam isn’t rescheduled, either students will be under a lot of stress to appear for all exams or they’ll end up dropping one or two of the exams, which is unfair,” said a student.

Most school education boards scrapped their class 12 exams this year due to rising Covid-19 cases, and promoted their students on the basis of their performance in classes 10, 11 and 12. While admissions to other traditional courses are being given based on the Class 12 score, admissions to professional courses will only be done on the basis of entrance exams this year as well.