PSSSB fisheries officer admit card 2021 released, exam on July 25

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the exam for the posts of fisheries officers. Candidates who have successfully applied for the posts can download their admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Fisheries Officer Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 25(Sunday). The exam will be conducted in multiple choice questions format and there will be negative marking. For more details on plan of the written examination, check the latest notifications at the official website.

PSSSB fisheries officer admit card: Direct link to download

Steps to download admit card:

Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Click on the admit card download link flashing under the current news section

Key in your application number, phone number and date of birth and submit

The PSSSB admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.