PSSSB releases admit cards for medical lab technician, lab attendant exams
competitive exams

PSSSB releases admit cards for medical lab technician, lab attendant exams

PSSSB will conduct exam for selection of medical lab technicians, lab attendants on November 21. The admit cards for this exam have been released.
PSSSB releases admit cards for medical lab technician, lab attendant exams (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Subordinate Service Selection Board, Punjab or the PSSSB has released the admit cards for the Medical Laboratory Technician(Grade-2) / Laboratory Attendant(Group-C) exam which is scheduled to be held on November 21. 

The admit cards are available on the official website of the PSSSB.

PSSSB admit card

PSSSB admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Download admit card using roll number
  • Download admit card using application number

Candidates have been informed that in order to get the address of the exam centre, they have to visit the website on November 20.

The exam will comprise multiple choice questions and will be objective type. Details of the examination, cut-off marks and other selection process is available on the official job notification available on the website of the PSSSB.

 

punjab
