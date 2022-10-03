Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022 expected soon; Here's how to download

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022 is expected to releases soon. Candidates can download the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022 admit card from the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in, once released.

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. Examination, 2022 will be held on October 8 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd at panjiyakpredeled.in.

On the homepage, look for the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd admit card link

Key in login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.