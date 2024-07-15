Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: Merit list expected soon at predeledraj2024.in, here’s how to download

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: Merit list expected soon at predeledraj2024.in. Check updates here. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan is yet to release DElEd entrance examination (BSTC Pre DElEd entrance examination, 2024) results on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the examination cam check the BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result on predeledraj2024.in when released. The results will be published once the final answer key is prepared by the subject matter experts. The final answer key is being prepared based on the challenges filed against the provisional answer key released earlier. The objection window closed on July 7. ...Read More

The BSTC Pre DElEd entrance examination, 2024 was conducted on June 30. After the exam was over, the candidates were allowed to take the question paper and carbon copy of the OMR booklet along with them.

Meanwhile, to check the results, candidates will need to enter details such as application number and date of birth as login credentials.

Candidates can check their results with the following steps:

Visit the official website at predeledraj2024.in.

On the home page, open the DElEd entrance exam result link.

Provide login details and submit

Check and download the result.

Follow the live blog for the latest updates on BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2024 , direct link and more.