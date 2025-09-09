Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Exam city slip likely to be out today

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Rajasthan Police has not yet released Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the posts can check the hall ticket when released on the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card link will also be available on recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in....Read More

Live Hindustan has reported that the exam city slip will be released on September 9 and the admit card will be available on the official website on September 11, 2025. However, there is no official update on the website.

The examination will be held on September 13 and 14, 2025. The written exam will consist of 150-mark questions and last 2 hours. Each question will carry 1 mark, and wrong answers will receive negative marking.

This recruitment drive will fill up 10000 Constable posts in the organisation. The registration process commenced on April 9 and concluded on May 17, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link and more.