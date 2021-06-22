Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan Police SI exam date released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police SI exam date: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday, June 22 released the examination date for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander posts on its official website.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Rajasthan Police SI exam date: The Rajasthan Police SI exam will be conducted on Saturday, September 4, 2021.(Representative Photo/PTI)

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday, June 22 released the examination date for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander posts on its official website. The examination will be conducted on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of the RPSC at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

The application process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander commenced on February 9.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 859 vacancies.

Note: Candidates should regularly visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission for latest news and updates.

