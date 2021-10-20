Rajasthan RPSC RAS prelims 2021 admit card out, direct link for hall tickets

Rajasthan RPSC RAS prelims 2021 admit cards: Rajasthan RPSC RAS prelims 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday, October 20 released the Rajasthan State and subordinate services combined competitive (prelims) exams 2021 admit cards. The RPSC prelims examination will be conducted on October 27 across various centres in the state.

Candidates who have applied for RPSC RAS exam exam can download the admit cards or hall tickets from the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct link to download RPSC RAS prelims 2021 admit cards

The exam is being conducted to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 posts are for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts are for Subordinate Services.

The RPSC preliminary examination will have objective type questions and carry a maximum of 200 marks.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam.

Candidates are selected on basis of preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.